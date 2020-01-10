Phone Repairer Appears in Court For Alleged Assault

A phone repairer, Olakunle Arogunde, 30, on Friday, appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates Court in Ondo State for allegedly beating one Adigun Olabanjo to a pulp.

The defendant, whose address was not made available, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault and malicious damage.

The prosecutor, Insp Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendant and two others now at large, committed the offence on Dec. 18, 2019 around 12 p.m. behind Bako Petrol Station in Okitipupa Magisterial District.

He said that the defendant also damaged an Infinix Camera phone of the complainant valued N35,000 during the fight.

The prosecutor said that the offences were contrary and punishable under Sections 517 and 451, Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The chief magistrate, Mr Dickson Ogunfuyi, admitted the defendant to a bail of N50,000 and a surety in like sum with evidence of one year tax clearance paid to the state government.

He adjourned the case till Jan. 23 for further hearing.

