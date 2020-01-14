Plateau Generates N16.4bn as Revenue in 2019

The Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS) says it generated N16.4 billion as revenue in 2019, out of the N18.4 billion targeted for the year.

Mr Dashe Arlat, Chairman of the board, said on Tuesday in Jos that the sum represented 89 per cent of the target.

According to him, the board generated N13.8 billion while the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) generated N2.6 billion.

He said that the amount generated in 2019 surpassed that of 2018 with N3.7 billion.

“Government targeted N18.4 billion but N16.4 billion accrued into the state coffers between January and December, 2019. This represents 89 per cent of the total budget,’’ he said.

“Of the total amount, The PSIRS generated 13.8 billion, while the remaining N2.6 billion came from the MDAs.

“Our performance in 2019 surpassed that of 2018 with N3.7 billion; we generated N12.7 that year,” he said.

Arlat said the achievement was due to the resilience and commitment of management and staff of the board that introduced strategies, innovations and policies.

He assured that in 2020, revenue that would accrue to the state would be higher, as the board and MDAs had put modalities on ground to meet the target.

“The state targets N22 billion as revenue for 2020 and PSIRS has been mandated to generate N16 billion out of that amount.

“I want to assure that we will do our best to go beyond the target because we have adopted better strategies that will boost the state’s revenue profile,’’ he said.

The chairman called on tax payers to cooperate with the board to improve the revenue of the state and for more physical and infrastructure development.

