Police Arrests Six Suspects for Stealing Five-Year-Old

The operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command have arrested six suspects for allegedly stealing a five-year-old child, Godday Obi.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, told our correspondent, on Tuesday, in Owerri, that the cops arrested 39-year-old Nkechi Iroegbu, who later led the operatives to the hideout of the other members of his syndicate and they were arrested.

He said the arrest of the suspects was part of the efforts and commitment of the command in dealing with issues of child trafficking in the state.

He said the Command received a report of a stolen child, one Godday Obi, 5 years old, at Umuejechi, Nekede,on Monday in Owerri West LGA of Imo State.

“Acting on that report, the command’s anti-kidnapping unit swung into action and upon credible information, arrested one Nkechi Iroegbu,39, a native of Akoli Imenyi, Bende LGA, Abia State who confessed to the crime.

Sequel to the confessions of Nkechi Iroegbu, the following suspects were arrested. They are Chukwudi Ndukwe, Edu Akpan, Chinwendu Uzonwu, Chinyeaka Gregory, Chidinma Ekwundu, and Eucharia Onwuduba.

“They all confessed to their various roles and led the operatives to the recovery of the stolen child.”

He said the CP had charged the investigating team to prosecute the suspects at the end of the investigation process.

