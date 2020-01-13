Breaking News

Presidency Replies, Hanan Buhari Reacts to Accusation of Flying the Presidential Jet

There is nothing wrong in President Muhammadu Buhari’s last daughter, Hanan, flying the presidential jet  having been given the all-clear by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Mongonu (rtd) – the presidency has said.

Nigeria’s main opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had accused the president of abusing his office by detailing the officially restricted presidential jet to chauffeur his daughter for a private photography event in Bauchi State.

But, the Presidency defended the development by saying the President’s daughter, a member of the First Family, belonged to the group of special Nigerians entitled to fly the jet.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said: “The normal practice, in existence for a long time, is that the Presidential Air fleet is available to the President and the First Family and four others. These four are the Vice President, the Senate President, the Speaker and any other person(s) so permitted by the President.”

Hanan was in the palace of the Emir of Bauchi for her photography project after her graduation from a London university. She is said to be writing her project on Northern culture and has selected three northern states of Bauchi, Kano and Katsina as her scope of study.

After a period of silence, she posted a comment on her Instagram story saying ”we will always be wrong in the eyes of some people. So if we are going to be wrong no matter who we are, what we do, what we have or whom we love, then why not be wrong for being honest. Instead of being right, lets be wrong in the right way.”

