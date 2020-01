Two friends, Saminu Idris and Idris Dahiru, both 25, have died in Gangare, Jos, PlateauState, as the temperature dropped to 6.9°.

The incident occurred around 12:30 am on Saturday after the deceased light up some charcoals to heat up their room due to the low temperature that the state has been experiencing. .

They were believed to have inhaled carbon monoxide from the burning charcoal and suffocated in the room

