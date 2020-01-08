Breaking News

Soleimani Killing: Shiites Protest In Abuja, Burn US Flag, Request Zakzaky’s Release

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: Defense and Security, Politics, Religion, Street reporter

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shi’ites on Monday led a procession and protest in Banex, Wuse Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Shi’ite members were protesting over the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani following an airstrike by the United States of America.

They also demanded the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat who are currently in detention.

The angry protesters marched the streets of Abuja chanting hate songs and slogans like “Death To America.”

They also burnt a flag of the United States of America and carried placards condemning the killing of the top Iranian general.

 

Author: NewsAdmin

5278 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Information Commissioner Harps on Peaceful Coexistence for Improved Development
by
Benue Govt to Sponsor Treatment of Baby with Heart Disease Abroad
by
Solemaini: Oil Prices Move Higher After Iran Attacks Bases

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »