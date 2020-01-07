Breaking News

US Issues ‘Red Alert’ on Citizens in Nigeria

The United States embassy in Nigeria has warned Americans in the country to be cautious of their movement in response to the recent world events.

The embassy, however, noted it has no specific threat information but deems it necessary to remind Americans in Nigeria to observe personal security measures on a regular basis.

In a press statement published on its website, the embassy said; “Due to recent world events, U.S. citizens should review their personal security measures.

“While we have no specific threat information, it is prudent to remind ourselves of the personal security actions to follow on a regular basis.

“Be aware of your surroundings; Keep a low profile; Stay alert in public places, including schools, hospitals, government facilities, places of worship, tourist locations, and transportation hubs;

Review and alter travel routes and times to reduce time and place predictability; Avoid crowds and demonstrations; Exercise caution when walking or driving at night; Carry proper ID; Review your personal security plans; Monitor local media for updates”.

The US embassy also referred its citizen to a travel advisory release of October 29, 2019. “Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime, which includes kidnappings, hijackings, boardings, theft, etc.

Some areas have increased risk,” the travel advisory of October 29, 2019 reads in part. Also in the travel advisory of October 29, 2019; the embassy listed states the citizens should avoid and the reason(s).

“Do Not Travel to: Borno and Yobe States and Northern Adamawa State due to terrorism; Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, and Yobe states due to kidnapping; Coastal areas of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Delta, and Rivers states (with the exception of Port Harcourt) due to crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime”

Clarification: The new press release warning on security issue does in no way warn Americans travelling to Nigeria to desist from such but instead counsel the American citizens already in Nigeria to be security conscious.

 

