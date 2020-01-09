South-West Governors Launch Amotekun

Governors Seyi Makinde, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi of Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti states respectively launched “Amotekun”, the Western Nigeria Security Network, today.

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi.

However, Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State were absent at the launch of the Amotekun, which was conceived to tackle challenges of insecurity including kidnapping and banditry in the geopolitical zone.

The official launching took place at the Governor’s Office Car Park of the Oyo State Government House in Ibadan.

The Chief Host, Seyi Makinde expressed hope that Amotekun would further regional integration, growth and development, and ultimately improve the lives of the people of the South West.

“Six months ago, the six governors of South West Nigeria states; Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo met in Ibadan and agreed to set up a regional collaborative security agency.

“Today, we launched Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn, The Western Nigeria Security Network,” Makinde said in a statement.

Also at the launch were the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II among others.