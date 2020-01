On thursday, Morufu Adekoya popularly known as ‘Six Tiger’ a 45-year-old trader was sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery and 15 years imprisonment for raping a 24-year-old student.

This judgement was given at the Ikeja High Court, Lagos by Justice Raliatu Adebiyi.

The State Prosecutor, Mrs O. R Ahmed Muili, told the court that the convict committed the offences on March 26, 2014, at Odo-onosa

