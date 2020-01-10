Breaking News

Teenager Remanded For Stabbing Man to Death

A 17-year-old teenager, who allegedly stabbed a man to death with an iron rod, has been  remanded by an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, did not take the teenager’s  plea on Friday but ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys, Oregun, Lagos.

Adedayo adjourned the case until Feb. 5 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione,  told the court that the defendant committed the murder on Jan. 2 at 2.30a.m. at Tiwalade St., Sogunle, Oshodi.

He said that the defendant used an iron rod to stab one 20-year-old Peter Udoh on the chest, causing his death.

He noted that murder contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

