“There was no Grid Collapse” – TCN Official

On Thursday Nigeria experienced its first collapse in 2020, making in the 11th time in a space of thirteen months,

The unfortunate occurrence resulted in power outage across the country.

Following major faults said to have been discovered in many of the electricity sub-stations in the country, it witnessed collapse of its grid ten times in 2019 alone

The system was said to have collapsed on yesterday afternoon, a development, which has resulted in power failure in some parts of the country.

This was confirmed in a message sent by Eko Electricity Distribution Company(EKEDC) which read:

“Power outage affecting all is Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) System Disturbance on the grid. Power to be restored soon.”
“The outage,which occurred last night was due to TCN System Collapse, affecting Lekki, Ibeju and environs.”

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s Spokeswoman when contacted, said only a section of the country was affected by the issue and there was no grid collapse in the real sense of it.

Mbah said: ” What really happened was that the country experienced a system disturbance. The issue did not affect most parts of the country. Even, electricity supply has been restored in Abuja and TCN is working hard to restore supply in other affected areas.

It takes a whole lot of time to rectify issues that are affecting the grid and hopefully, things would comeback to normalcy soon.

