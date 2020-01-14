Breaking News

Travel Agent Docked Over Alleged N1.2m Canadian Visa Fraud

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: Crime, Judiciary

A travel agent, Adeyemi Aladetoyinbo, 42, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N1.2 million in the guise of securing a Canadian visa for his client.

Aladetoyinbo, who resides in Mushin area of Lagos State, is standing trial on a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences, breach of peace and stealing.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Edet Akadu, told the court that Aladetoyinbo committed the offences on March 15, 2019 at Olopade St., Mushin, Lagos.

He alleged that Aladetoyinbo obtained N1.2 million from the complainant, Mr Kareem Adisa, on the pretext of assisting him to secure a Canadian visa, but failed to do so.

Akadu said that the defendant intentionally swindled the complainant of the money.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr K.O.Ogundare, granted the defendant N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 20 for mention.

Author: NewsAdmin

5401 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Kano District Head Kidnapped by Gunmen
by
Imam Unknowingly Marries Male Thief as Wife, Bags Suspension
by
DPO Assaults, Strips Mercy Naked; Arrests her Widowed Mother

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »