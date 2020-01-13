Breaking News

Two Died in Aircraft Crash in S. Africa

Two people on Monday were reportedly dead when their two-seater aircraft crashed at Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province, said the City’s Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS).

DEMS spokesperson, William Ntladi, said the aircraft crashed near Springs Airfield, and that rescuers were called to the scene.

“Both patients were found inside the wreckage when paramedics and rescuers arrived at the scene. They were found to have sustained severe internal and visible multiple external trauma, hence they lost their lives,“ Ntladi said.

It is believed that the aircraft was about to land when it crashed. However, the identities of the deceased were yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority had already begun a probe into the accident.

