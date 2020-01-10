Xenophobia: Nigerians Given 12-hour Ultimatum To Leave South African Town

Nigerians and other foreign nationals residing in Keimoes and Upington area of Northern Cape, South Africa, have been given 12 hours to vacate the communities.

This was after a violent clash between locals and foreigners following the killing of a police officer and his cousin on Wednesday.

A Nigerian had stabbed Constable Nico Visagie and his cousin to death, infuriating locals, who attacked foreigners and set their houses and stalls on fire. “The community members of Keimoes and environs went on rampage, burning and destroying properties belonging to foreign nationals, Nigerians in particular.

“These attacks spread to Upington. Nigerians and other foreign nationals were also expelled from Upington.

“Prompt police intervention this morning brought about a bit of calmness but the situation is still tensed.

“Some locals were arrested by the police for public disturbance and malicious damage to properties. “They have appeared in Keimoes Magistrate Court for a bail hearing,” said Adetola Olubajo, President, Nigerian Union South Africa.

Olubajo further said that the suspect, who had been on the run since the incident, has been arrested and will appear in court on or before next Monday.

He commended the South African Police Service for their swift intervention, calling for more protection for Nigerians and other nationals in the Northern Cape

