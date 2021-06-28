Northern Governors’ Wives Forum elect Hadiza El-Rufai as chairperson

Hadiza, the wife of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has been elected as the Chairperson of the Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF).

This followed the election of new executive members into the forum on Monday in Abuja.

Hadiza who was unanimously elected for a two-year tenure by members of the forum takes over from Dr. Amina Bello, wife of Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Other executive members elected include Dr. Olufolake Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Vice-Chairperson; Mrs Anna Ishaku (Taraba), Secretary; and Hajiya Mariya Tambuwal (Sokoto), Welfare Officer.

Others are Hajiya Asma’u Yahaya (Gombe), Treasurer, and Mrs. Regina Lalong (Plateau) Public Relations Officer

Taking up her new role, Hadiza sued for increased participation of women in politics so as to be given adequate opportunities to contribute to nation-building.

According to her, it is so sad that in Nigeria, women have a poor record of participation in politics.

“Would you ever have thought that Nigeria would be like that with all the educated women?

“We have the vocal women and you know all the women that have paved way before like Mrs. Ransome Kuti and at this age, we are still at this level.

“I think what we should do is to keep mounting pressure so that they would legislate for a certain percentage of seats to be reserved for women.

“This is because we cannot compete equally with the men and we all know this has a lot to do with financial strength and the women are not strong financially.

“It will be a great help if the legislators at the federal and state levels agree to reserve a certain number of seats for women,’’ Mrs Hadiza said.

She commended the former chairperson and members of the forum for the peaceful conduct of the election and solicited the support of the media in promoting activities of the forum.