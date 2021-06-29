Police are terrorizing us, Oyo community sends SOS message to IGP

The Chairman of Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State, Hon Seun Ojo, and the Alajaawa of Ajaawa, the local council headquarters, Oba Thompson, have raised an alarm following a midnight raid of Ajaawa by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The local council chairman and the traditional also alleged that, at least, two persons were left dead following the midnight invasion by the police

The duo made the allegation in a joint press briefing in Ibadan, while sending a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the Inspector General of Police to save the council headquarters and the adjoining villages from alleged attacks by policemen.

According to Hon Ojo, the midnight invasion and sporadic shootings by policemen who were said to have come from the office of the IGP at midnight on Monday led to the death of two persons.

The local council chairman said he got frantic calls from many people in Ajaawa around 1 am, on Tuesday, following sporadic gunshots that left the town terrified from midnight of Monday, July 28.

He also lamented the death of two persons, allegedly as a result of the gunshots fired indiscriminately by the police team, adding that about10 persons also sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Ade master” is suspected to have connived with some powerful interests to instigate the violent attacks, using the said policemen.

“I address you today in respect of an unusual happening at the Headquarters of Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area, Ajaawa,” the News Coven quoted him as saying.

“Early this morning, around 1 am precisely, I was woken up by frantic calls from many people in Ajaawa, following sporadic gunshots that left the town terrified from midnight of Monday, July 28.

“Following quick checks by my office and the office of the Alajaawa, it was confirmed that the sporadic gunshots and direct shootings into some homes were carried out by some men of the Nigeria Police, who had invaded Ajaawa for no clear reasons.

“We were told that the team came from Abuja, supposedly from the office of the Inspector General of Police.

“It was confirmed that the team made bookings at the office of the Area Commander in Owode, Ogbomoso and at the office of the Divisional Police Officer, in Ajaawa So we had no doubt that they were men of the Nigeria Police.

“We were, however, more than baffled that men of the Nigeria Police would invade a community, unleash sporadic gunshots and cause tension and panic, even loss of lives.

“As we speak, at least, two persons were confirmed dead from the sporadic gunshots fired by the police team members while at least 10 persons have been confirmed to sustain various degrees of injuries.

“The final number of the injured was actually being put together as we speak since I had to hurriedly leave the council to make this report here in Ibadan,” he added.

The council chairman, therefore, called on IGP Baba whose office is being dragged into the illegal act, to investigate the lawless men and bring the culprits to book.

He said:

“I am, therefore, using this medium to send a SOS to the Inspector General of Police(IGP), whose office is being dragged to an act we consider lawless and one which cannot be defended by any aspect of our lawbooks.

“Our people are at a loss as to why law enforcement officers would invade a community in such a commando-like manner and unleash mayhem leading to a situation where members of the community had to take refuge in the forest even in the dead of the night.

“As we speak, the local government headquarters in Ajaawa is deserted, just as schools as many of our people have relocated to nearby towns.

“A number of our people are of the view that the raid may not be unconnected with the decision of some youths to sack a shrine which belonged to one “Ade Master,” something that took place when a SPU Policeman attached to killed a member of the community.

“It will interest you to note that the said “Ade Master” is being linked to kidnapping and disappearance of innocent persons in the area in recent times.

“Could it be that some persons are not happy that our Youths sacked the shrine and stopped the possible use of the area to perpetrate nefarious activities?

“Could it be that some forces are trying to instigate the police against innocent people of Ajaawa community and disrupt the peace of the area for their selfish and nefarious reasons?

“Why would the police invade a community and unleash violence in the dead of the night? This and many questions have been agitating our minds since the violence broke in the midnight yesterday.

“Let me use this medium to equally call on the IGP, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State and all law enforcement officers to please join hands to ensure peace in our local government and our state.

“We have all seen and are proud of the service delivery efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde aimed at developing the state,” the local government chairman said.

Also speaking, the Alajaawa of Ajaawa, His Royal Majesty, Oba Thomson Adeyeye Oyetunji, appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde and all security agencies to come to the aid of the community.