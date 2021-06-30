They’re hopeless, shameless human beings without conscience – Wike slams defecting PDP governors

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has slammed governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who are currently defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Mr Wike who is known for baring his mind as it is, the defectors are shameless, hopeless, and have no conscience in them.

Wike who spoke at the flag-off of Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinery Road and bridge on Tuesday, June 29, said those defecting got their position after the party fought for them.

The Rivers state Governor further alleged that the APC-led government is blackmailing and coercing some PDP governors and members to join them.

He, however, stressed that no amount of pressure, blackmail, or intimidation will make him leave the PDP.

“People who could not win an ordinary election. The party used technicality and went to court and got the victory. Now, they say they are leaving the party. Hopeless, shameless human beings. People who have no conscience.

“Bring everything you have against me, I will not join you. Rivers state will not join you. Even if it is only Rivers state in this country, we will continue to be Peoples Democratic Party,” Pulse Media quoted Wike as saying.

Meanwhile, the PDP has threatened litigation as the air is rife with rumors that three of its governors including Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Adamawa’s Fintri are currently in talks with the APC for a proposed defection.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

