Breaking News
AGF Malami shuns talks with British High Commissioner over Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest
3 hours ago
Lagos state police warn agitators of Oodua Republic ahead of mega rally
10 hours ago
Arrest Miyetti Allah leaders same way you arrested Nnamdi Kanu – Ortom
11 hours ago
Gunmen abduct 13 female wedding guests along Kaduna highway
12 hours ago
Latest
News
Crime
How son allegedly killed father, sold body parts to ritualists
South West
How AY brought me into comedy – Elenu
South West
Clampdown on secessionists: After Kanu, FG tightens noose on Igboho
South West
Amaechi recommends stronger charges against railway vandals
South West
Inimfon Etuk :‘Women Must Learn To Master Strategic Engagement’
South West
#EndSARS judicial panels: Different strokes in states as FG pledges to implement reports
South West
It’s your chance to shine, Adelabu tells home-based Eagles
Latest
News
Amaechi recommends stronger charges against railway vandals
2 hours ago
Inimfon Etuk :‘Women Must Learn To Master Strategic Engagement’
2 hours ago
#EndSARS judicial panels: Different strokes in states as FG pledges to implement reports
2 hours ago
It’s your chance to shine, Adelabu tells home-based Eagles
2 hours ago
New
Headlines
How son allegedly killed father, sold body parts to ritualists
Police operatives in Kwara have arrested a suspect for allegedly conspiring to kill his father – Michael Olagunju – and selling his body parts to ...
By
Lucy Adegbe
47 seconds ago
0
Crime
How AY brought me into comedy – Elenu
2 hours ago
South West
Clampdown on secessionists: After Kanu, FG tightens noose on Igboho
2 hours ago
South West
NEC okays 2022-2024 medium term expenditure framework, fiscal strategy paper
By
admin
2 hours ago
South West
WorldMusicDay… Make music festival shuts down Lagos
South West
Court to deliver judgment in suit seeking to stop retrial of Kalu Sept 20
South West
COVID-19: New variants fuelling Africa’s surging third wave, says WHO
Stakeholders seek review of DV Law, urge urgent reforms
In new EP, Drama Delay, OG Spaceman comes with paradigm musical universality
By
admin
4 hours ago
South West
Edo Queens unveil Matthew as new head coach
South West
Honour for Zion Century at Esteem Awards
South West
With Ola Mi, praise, Ola Sax serenades fan
Peru down Paraguay on penalties to reach Copa America semi-finals
MoviedomExtra and more…
Trending
News
PaddyPaddyBet: Redefining Betting Business in Nigeria
December 12, 2017
25774 views
How side chic drugged, stabbed Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga to death in Lagos
June 18, 2021
20887 views
Chinese authorities seize 7,221 human penises on cargo ship from Nigeria
April 12, 2021
16220 views
Health adviser to Kwara governor resigns
August 20, 2020
13113 views
SPORTS BRIEFLY
September 16, 2020
10058 views
International
News
US set to add gender-neutral option on passports
The United States has revealed plans to add a third gender option on passports for ...
By
Jenny Ese Obukohwo
2 days ago
Breaking
Saudi Arabia plans new national airline, a move away from oil
Dozens die as record-breaking heatwave sweeps through Canada
Egyptian billionaire , Onsi Sawiris dies at 90
Six Nigerians, Malaysian woman arrested for romance scam in Kuala Lumpur
England defeats Germany 2-0 to earn a spot in Euro 2020 quarter-finals
Toyota opens assembly plant in Ghana
Facebook hits $1trn market value
Ex-South African President Jacob Zuma sentenced to 15 months imprisonment
UAE suspends direct employment visa for Nigerians
Sport
News
Police gun down Nigerian footballer, Ifeanyi Igweani in his UK apartment
By
Lucy Adegbe
4 days ago
Breaking
Nigeria’s total coronavirus deaths almost 1, 000
August 21, 2020
Andy Ruiz Demands A Third Fight
Shehu-Gusau Vows to Expose Corrupt Practices
7 Cultists Arraigned for Robbery, By Janet Osemudiamen
Entertainment
News
Burna Boy, others win big at BET Awards (full list)
By
Jenny Ese Obukohwo
5 days ago
Breaking
BBNaija2020 : I Am Sex Starved, Vee Tells Other Housemates
August 20, 2020
BBNaija2020 : Do Not Mistake Our Closeness For A Relationship Nengi Tells Ozo
Adele’s Drastic Weight Loss Draws Attention
Zlatan, Perruzi, Patoranking, others for 2019 Miss Africa Pageantry in Calabar
Opinions
Ministers, senators, Reps, ex-governors behind illegal mining in Osun, says Amotekun DG
By
August 21, 2020
Crime
Tackling the challenge of fake army personnel terrorising Lagos
August 20, 2020
Nigerians Can’t Continue Going Abroad for Overseas Treatment – Buhari
Xmas Celebration is Unbiblical – Pastor Olukoya
Kano Governor Bans Men and Women from Entering Same Tricycle
