11 things to know about late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has been declared dead on Saturday, February 10.

Wigwe died on Friday, February 9, in a helicopter crash in California, United States, US.

Here are 11 things to know about Wigwe:

1. Herbert Wigwe died at the age of 58. He was born on August 15, 1966.

2. He had a degree in Accountancy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State.

3. He also had an MA in Banking and Finance from the University College of North Wales (now Bangor), and an MSc in Financial Economics from the University of London.

4. Wigwe started his career at Coopers & Lybrand, Lagos, as a management consultant, later qualifying as a chartered accountant.

5. After a stint at Capital Bank, he joined Guaranty Trust Bank where he spent over a decade working in corporate and institutional banking, rising to become the executive director in charge of institutional banking.

6. Wigwe also served as the Chairman of Access Bank Ghana Limited, Access Investment & Securities Limited, Central Securities and Clearing System (CSCS). He was the Chairman of Access Bank (UK) Limited until his demise.

7. In 2016, in recognition of “his exemplary role in the society and contributions to youth development”, the Boys’ Brigade (BB), inaugurated Herbert Wigwe as State Patron for Lagos State Council.

8. Wigwe was named 2016 Banker of The Year, separately, by The Sun and Vanguard newspapers.

9. In 2016, Wigwe founded The HOW Foundation, a non-profit organization.

10. In October 2022, a Nigerian national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON, was conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

11. The deceased is behind the Wigwe University located at Isiokpo, Rivers State. The university is expected to kickoff in September 2024.