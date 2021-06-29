12 terrorists, 2 soldiers killed as Boko Haram attack military base in Borno

Troops of operation Hadin Kai fighting the insurgency battle in the North East have killed 12 Boko Haram terrorists, the Nigerian Army has said.

It was learned that the terrorists engaged by the troops of 152 battalion while attempting to infiltrate the forward operational base (FOB) at Bula Yobe in Borno state, on Sunday.

Confirming the development in a statement on Monday, the army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, said the land troops were supported by the air component of operation Hadin Kai.

Among items recovered from the terrorists were gun trucks and ammunition, Onyema said.

Unfortunately, he confirmed that two soldiers were killed, while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Troops of 152 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on Sunday, 27 June, 2021, dealt a devastating blow on marauding Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP),” The Cable quoted Onyema.

“The terrorists, who came mounted on gun trucks and several motorcycles, attacked the location via an unsuspected crossing point, but were met with heavy volume of fire from the vigilant troops.

“The land troops, in their usual dexterity, swiftly and decisively engaged the terrorists, subsequently forcing them to retreat, having lost initiative.

“The troops sustained the fire fight and successfully neutralised 12 terrorists, with several others fleeing with gunshot wounds. The troops gallantly captured one Gun Truck, one Self Propelled Gun-9, one Dushika Gun and one mounted QJC Machine Gun. Other items captured are one Light Machine Gun and five AK 47 Rifles.

“Sadly, during the encounter, two soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, while five others sustained varying degrees of injury and have been evacuated by the Air component of OPHK to a medical facility, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

“The general area within FOB Bula Yobe is cool and calm under the control of troops of the battalion. Further exploitation by resilient troops is ongoing,” the statement added.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

