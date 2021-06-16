CrimeRecent

15-year-old Ogun schoolboy arraigned for beating fellow student who rejected love advances to death

lucyy.adegbe@gmail.comBy 175 views
0
Schoolboy
Post Views: 179

Lady escapes from kidnappers after being brutally stabbed, beaten in Lagos (Video)

Previous article

Tears roll as stadium manager is brutally shot dead in Jos

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in Crime