15-year-old Ogun schoolboy arraigned for beating fellow student who rejected love advances to death

A 15-year-old schoolboy, who allegedly beat a teenage girl to death for rejecting his love advances was on Tuesday arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court.

The Ogun State Department of Public Prosecution had arraigned the minor after the police charged him with murder.

However, Magistrate Dehinde Dipeolu did not take the plea of the minor but ordered that he be remanded for 30 days at the Boaster Home Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Olu-Balogun Lawrence, told the court that the schoolboy committed the offence on February 24 at about 1:30 p.m. at Nawar ud-Deen Grammar School area in Abeokuta.

Mr Lawrence said the 15-year-old beat the 14-year-old girl to death.

He said the boy and the deceased were students of Reverend Kuti Memorial Grammar School and Nawar ud- Deen Grammer School, respectively.

Mr Lawrence said the minor accosted the victim on her way home from school and asked her to be his girlfriend but she refused.

The prosecutor said, “As a result of the beating, the victim was taken to the General Hospital at Ijaye for treatment and was later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta, where she died.”

Mr Lawrence said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 316 and, 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Law of Ogun, 2006.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Magistrate adjourned the case until July 16 for mention.