Standing with the mission behind the slogan “The Future is Now”, Infinix keeps on going the extra mile to provide customers with technology to make their day-to-day lives easier. With technology’s advancement, the stake for innovation keeps getting higher and this brand doesn’t intend to be left behind.

The post 1M naira up for grabs in the Infinix Note 10 Pro Beauty and Beast Mode Challenge appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.