2 killed, 70 arrested over disputed election results in Mozambique

Protests have rocked Mozambique over disputed local election results which has claimed the lives of a police officer and civilian Friday, October 27.

The police reported a total of 70 arrests in four cities but not any fatalities.

The unrest followed Thursday’s official validation of the election results, which gave the ruling Frelimo party victory in 64 out of 65 municipalities.

A syndicate of election observers had reported widespread ballot stuffing, voter intimidation and falsification of results in favor of Frelimo in the October 11 elections.

The demonstrators took over the streets during the protests, which were concentrated in Mozambique’s capital, Maputo, and the northern cities of Nampula and Nacala.

In Maputo, the main opposition party Renamo led its supporters in a march, While other groups of protesters blocked the main avenues with piles of burning tires and trash. The riot police and plainclothes officers later dispersed crowds with tear gas and bursts of AK-47 gunfire into the air.

One police officer was killed in Nampula and the civilian in Nacala, according to the Center for Public Integrity, a Mozambican anti-corruption organization. “

At least two other people in Nampula were seriously injured by tear gas grenades, including a 6-year-old child.”

The Police spokesperson Orlando Mudomane stated that 60 people were arrested in Nampula, four in Maputo, and the remainder in Nacala and the central city of Quelimane. Police were seen arresting several people inside the headquarters of Renamo’s Maputo branch.

Mudomane added that 10 people were injured during the protests, but he did not confirm any deaths.

Renamo-led a peaceful demonstration that has taken place across the southern African nation of 32 million since the elections. The results reduced the number of municipalities under Renamo control from eight to zero.

A parallel count of the vote by the consortium of election observers concluded that Renamo beat Frelimo in the major cities of Quelimane, Nampula, Matola and Maputo. This would have put an opposition party in control of the capital for the first time since Mozambique’s independence from Portugal in 1975.

Frelimo and Renamo fought a bloody civil war between 1977 and 1992 in which over 1 million people are estimated to have died. Following a peace settlement, Mozambique held its first democratic elections in 1994.

A dispute over the results of the 2014 general election resulted in more hostility between the parties and a new peace agreement was signed in 2019.