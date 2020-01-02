2 Applicants Bag 2 Months Jail Term For Impersonating Electricity Official

On Thursday in Kaduna, an Upper Sharia Court sentenced 2 applicants, Auwal Aliyu and Mustapha Mohammed, to two months imprisonment each for impersonating officials of the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company(KEDCO).

The Judge, Mustapha Umar, sentenced Aliyu and Mohammed after they pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, theft and impersonation.

Umar, gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N5,000 each.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Shehu Abubakar, told the court that one Zubairu Ibrahim , reported the matter at the Sabon Gari Police Station on Jan. 2.

Abubakar said the complainant met with the convicts after they claimed to be KEDCO officials to assist him get his prepaid metre number in KEDCO office to enable him pay his outstanding bills.

He alleged that the convicts stole the metre and sold it to one Ahmed Musa, now at large for N40,000.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of sections 333, 271 and 142 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

