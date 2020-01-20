On Tuesday, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), arraigned a 20-year-old man, Seun Amao, before a Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly engaging in sale of 250kg of cannabis sativa, also known as Indian hemp.

The defendant is facing a count charge of trafficking 250kg of cannabis sativa.

The Prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aerna, said that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 26, 2019.

He said that the defendant was arrested at a railway line in Oshodi, where he was engaging in drug trafficking.

Aerna further stated that without lawful authority, the defendant engaged in sale of the hemp, measuring 250kg, a drug similar to Heroine LSD, and listed in the NDLEA schedule as a banned substance.

He said that the offence contravened Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

No date has, however, been fixed for hearing.

The offence of drug trafficking attracts life imprisonment, if found guilty.

