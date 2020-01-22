Lekan Fatai, a 22-year-old man, was docked at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for allegedly stealing cable wire, iron, and change over.

Fatai, who resides at Mushin, Lagos State, was charged with break-in, breach of the peace and stealing, but he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Edet Akadu, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 15, 2019 at about 6: 00 a.m at No. 30/32 Agege Motor Road, Mushin, Lagos.

Akadu alleged that the defendant entered into the house of one Mr John Emeje and stole cable wire, iron and changing over which values were unknown.

He said the offences contravened Sections 397, 168 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Mr K.O. Ogundare admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ogundare adjourned the case until Feb. 18 for mention.

