On Monday, three unemployed men were remanded at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre for allegedly robbing a couple of their belongings that included an unregistered Toyota Matrix car at a gunpoint.

The chief magistrate, Mrs O.A. Layinka, refused to listen to the defendants’ plea.

She ordered them to be remanded at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre until Feb. 10 when it would have received legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) office.

The defendants: Shola Fabiyi, 36, Amos Ajayi, 20, and Akeem Lukman, 20, who are unemployed, reside in Mushin area of Lagos State.

They are being tried for conspiracy and armed robbery.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec. 1, 2019 at Alakuko area of Lagos State.

Akeem alleged that the defendants and some others at large jumped through the fence.

He said that this was after they had robbed Mr and Mrs Olawale Akinbola of their unregistered Toyota Matrix car, two rings, ATM cards, two cell phones and N16,000 cash.

“The defendants robbed the couple at a gun-and -knife point and the stolen items have not been valued.

“The defendants were arrested at the point of selling the car in Mushin,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

