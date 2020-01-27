A 40-year-old man, Onyekachi Egeolu, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The defendant is facing a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in August last year at No. 19, Temidire St., Olodi-Apapa, Lagos.

Uwadione alleged that the defendant had sex with the 15-year-old girl in contravention of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, pending when the case would be filed at the appropriate court.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 26 for mention.

