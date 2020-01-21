Nigerian women do not understand the basics of true love, a 26-year-old Nigerian, Sulaiman Babayero Isa, has said.

According to BBC Pidgin, Isa revealed that he cannot love a Nigerian woman again after his experience with Jeanine Delsky, his 46-year-old lover from the United States.

Isa and Delsky recently went viral after the latter arrived Kano to finally meet her lover whom she met on Instagram a year ago to conclude plans for their marriage.

According to Isa, Nigerian women do not understand the basics of true love, noting their love is often tied to perceived benefits in the man they want to marry or be in a relationship with.

“The truth is that our women don’t know what true love means, it is either they see something or they have plans of getting something from you. But if a white woman boldly tells you she loves you, she means it from the depth of her heart,” he told BBC.

The fresh secondary school graduate and barber said: “We met after I started to follow her on Instagram and started liking her pictures whenever she makes a post.

After a while, I discovered some Yahoo boys were trying to swindle her,” he said.

“Sensing this, I sent her a message, telling her to ignore them and that got her attracted to me and she immediately considered me to be an honest person.

That was her first attraction to me. This was followed by frequent chats, video calls and all that which accumulated to the present bond between us now.

After our wedding coming up by March by God’s grace, we are heading for the US immediately where I intend to get a job and continue my school because I only had my secondary education. I also hope to get a football team which I can play for.”

