A 52-year-old man, Philip Eze, who allegedly broke into a house and stole stole clothes, shoes and other valuables worth N1.5million on Friday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Surulere, Lagos.

Eze who was charged with a two counts of burglary and theft pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Antonia Osayande, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 21 at 2.30a.m. at 31 Pilot Crescent off Bode Thomas Street Surulere, Lagos.

She alleged that the defendant broke into the house of one Jude Onwuzulu and stole clothes, shoes and other items worth N1.5million .

Osayande added that the defendant stole T-shirts, jeans, chinos trousers, boxers, shoe, Pam sandals and slippers, one HTC cell phone, a Mercedes Benz brain box and jericans valued N1.5million.

She added that few days after the burglary, Eze wore one of the T-shirts, jeans and boxers.

” Onwuzulu saw and approached the defendant and asked where he got the clothes from but could not give any explanation,” he said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 (b)(c) and 307(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” she said.

The Chief Magistrate, O.I Adelaja, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N300,000 with two sureties in like sum

She adjourned the case until Feb. 12, for mention.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

