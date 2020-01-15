60-Year-Old Pastor and Wife Convicted of Multiple Child Rape in U.K

A 60-year-old pastor who sexually abuses children and adults for over 20 years, has been convicted of raping many members of his congregation.

Michael Oluronbi, a self-styled Nigerian prophet, was found guilty of 15 counts of rape against seven victims – five of whom attended his church in Birmingham and London.

The cleric carried out some of his offences after convincing followers and their children to take part in naked “spiritual bathing”, which he claimed would “cleanse” them of evil spirits.

Oluronbi, who was also a qualified pharmacist, was convicted on Friday.

During the trial, a jury heard some young female victims who became pregnant multiple times but were taken to abortion clinics by Oluronbi and his wife to cover up what was happening during a campaign of abuse that started in the 1980s.

Four of the girls fell pregnant and when they did, Oluronbi and his wife arranged for a paid abortion or Michael would administer the drug himself. .

As well as being found guilty of the 15 rapes, he was convicted of seven counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault. His wife, Juliana, was convicted of three counts of aiding and abetting rape after helping arrange some of the abortions.

The “feared” pastor was finally found out after one of his child victims, now an adult, came forward. One of the girls had five or six abortions. Oluronbi and his wife will be sentenced later this year.

