The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested seven suspects posing as Local Government Traffic officers for extorting motorists in LASU – Igando Expressway.

The suspects were arrested yesterday afternoon after receiving complaint from a victim.

They are: the gang leader, Taiwo Falodun (48), Mukaila Atanda (48), Adedire Olaniyi (40), Chibuzor Eze (26), Akinseye Alex (48), Rasak Eko (50) and Aro Dotun (46)

They had last week Thursday extorted N41,000 from the victim for not speeding on the Expressway. Operating with a Keke Napep they forced him to park for not speeding.

He was thereafter forced to drive to their hideout on LASU – Igando Expressway. It was there, his vehicle was impounded and made to pay N41,000 before the vehicle was released to him the following day.

During the arrest, over 15 private vehicles and two commercial buses had been impounded by the miscreants and their tyres deflated.

Some of the victims, who the gang just arrested described the activities of the suspects as illegal. One of them stated that the suspects demanded N30,000 from him for his vehicle not to be towed to Badagry, where he would be made to pay N75,000.

Investigations revealed that many private car owners were paying cash and through a POS allegedly owned by one of the suspects.

According to Taiwo Falodun, a dismissed Spy Policeman, there are three teams operating for Ikotun-Igando LCDA, adding that, they were engaged to work for the Local Government Council on contract.

He noted that the team remits N20,000 weekly to the Local Council. Recovered from the team were payment tickets issued to their victims ranging from N25,000 to N75,000 and one tricycle.

