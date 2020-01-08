On Tuesday in Ilorin, Kwara State, during a chat with newsmen, the Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu disclosed that the anti-graft agency is set to repatriate 18 high-profile looters hiding in some countries outside Nigeria.

The EFCC chairman assured Nigerians that his agency would pursue the anti-graft war with renewed vigour this year.

He added that no ongoing corruption case across the country would be abandoned midway, and suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations in such cases were completed.

He also stated that the Ilorin zonal office of the EFCC was not established to witch hunt the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

