The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, who was abducted earlier this month has been killed by Boko Haram terrorists.

News of his execution was broken by Nigerian exiled journalist, Ahmad Salkida, on his Twitter handle today.

Andimi was declared missing on January 3, following a raid in the town of Michika by a faction of the Islamic terrorist group.

The extremist group released a video on January 9 showing Andimi pleading for his release.

Before the video’s release, the pastor was last seen being taken away in a Toyota truck.

In the video, Andimi pleaded for his pastor colleagues to call on Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to secure his release.

