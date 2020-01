An Islamic cleric has been arrested for inflicting serious wounds on a 10-year-old, identified as Abdulafeez Nurudeen, with the aid of a hot pressing iron.

The 40-year-old Alfa perpetrated the act at Onilaru area, Ogidi, Ilorin, Kwara, State and has since be dragged to court

