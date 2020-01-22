Yesterday, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), beckoned on the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to speak up on controversies surrounding the new security initiative recently launched by leaders in the Southwest, Amotekun.

Tinubu, who is the leader of the southwest APC that currently controls five out of the six states in the zone, has remained silent and the YCE, Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, as well as Yoruba Ronu are deeply troubled by alarming silence.

Dr. Kunle Olajide, the Secretary-General of YCE mentioned that it gives the impression that he has abandoned the governors, who took the laudable initiative, amidst the rising wave of insecurity across Yoruba land at the mercy of the “almighty federal authority.”

“One would have expected Tinubu to speak up. His silence is not inspiring to most of us because it is incumbent on every reasonable Yoruba person to speak on insecurity confronting us since APC came into power in 2015. YCE is not particularly happy about his silence.”

Olajide urged the media to approach Tinubu to speak up on the issue because his voice as the political leader of the zone in the APC is important. “The entire Yoruba nation supports what the governors have done in setting up Operation Amotekun, but the Federal Government just came up to declare it illegal.

Afenifere, through its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin said Tinubu’s voice is irrelevant in this situation since the governors and the entire Yoruba nation have taken a position on how to provide security for their lives and property.

According to Afenifere: “Anybody who speaks up or not on this issue does so for his/her sake, and the Yoruba future. Operation Amotekun transcends party affiliation because Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who is deeply involved is a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Governors Kayode Fayemi and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ekiti and Ondo states spearheading it are of APC. And most other dignitaries backing Amotekun have no political leanings.”

Mr. Akin Malaolu, the President of Yoruba Ronu, is of the opinion that Tinubu is not in government, therefore he does not have the power to speak for or against Amotekun.

“It is true Tinubu’s followers and all concerned Yoruba people would have expected him to take a position on the issue, but we at Yoruba Ronu feel it is not yet appropriate for him to talk since the governors and Federal Government are still discussing on the issue, while we also believe that deliberation would be ongoing at APC levels of which Tinubu would be involved.”

Meanwhile, a factional chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of APC, Mr. Fouad Oki says the governors, who planned the new security initiative did not carry him along during the process.

The protest code-named “Amotekun Solidarity Walk,” which is being organised by Yoruba World Congress (YWC), an umbrella body of all Yoruba socio-cultural and self-determination groups within and beyond the country, hasd begun in all states capital in the South West.

Reverend James Akinola (rtd) of the Diocese of Igbomina, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), also yesterday, called on the Federal Government to support the security initiative, which is aimed at boosting security in the geo-political zone.

According to him, anyone, who loves life and hates shedding of innocent blood would not only support Amotekun and those that came up with the lofty idea but also promote the same.

