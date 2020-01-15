Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Presidency Honours Fallen Heroes

To honour ‘The Fallen Heroes’; members of the military who fought and are still fighting in various theatres of conflict within Nigeria and across the world, 15th January is set aside as a day to celebrate both the dead and the living among the Armed Forces who have suffered some form of deprivation, owing to their experience while on the battlefront.

It doubles as the remembrance day for the surrender of Biafra troops to the Federal troops which signalled the end of the Nigerian civil war that lasted from 1967 to 1970.

Officials of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and the Nigerian legion converge in different centres across the nation to celebrate the day with parades.

In the nation’s capital, President Buhari, Services Chiefs, the leadership of the National Assembly, judiciary and members of the diplomatic corps paid their respects to the heroes at the Remembrance Arcade in Abuja.

