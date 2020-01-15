Breaking News

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Presidency Honours Fallen Heroes

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Society

To honour ‘The Fallen Heroes’; members of the military who fought and are still fighting in various theatres of conflict within Nigeria and across the world, 15th January is set aside as a day to celebrate both the dead and the living among the Armed Forces who have suffered some form of deprivation, owing to their experience while on the battlefront.

It doubles as the remembrance day for the surrender of Biafra troops to the Federal troops which signalled the end of the Nigerian civil war that lasted from 1967 to 1970.

 

Officials of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and the Nigerian legion converge in different centres across the nation to celebrate the day with parades.

In the nation’s capital, President Buhari, Services Chiefs, the leadership of the National Assembly, judiciary and members of the diplomatic corps paid their respects to the heroes at the Remembrance Arcade in Abuja.

Author: NewsAdmin

5444 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Again, Kidnappers In Army Uniform Strike In Kaduna
by
Kaduna State Police Command Confirms Attack on Emir of Potskum’s Convoy
by
“I Shall Not be a Party to Pilfering of Government Property or Funds,” – Ihedioha

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »