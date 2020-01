Rapper and singer Juice WRLD died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Wednesday.

The medical examiner determined the rapper’s manner of death to be an accident.

The 21-year-old rapper suffered a medical emergency shortly after arriving at Chicago’s Midway International Airport in early December and later died at a hospital.

