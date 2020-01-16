Following the release of Jennifer Samuel, an aid worker who was abducted by Boko Haram terrorists on December 22, 2019, a House of Representatives member representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau, Solomon Maren, has expressed happiness at the release of his constituent, Miss Jennifer Samuel, from Boko Haram captivity.

Maren, in a statement on Thursday, expressed his profound gratitude to all those who played various roles in facilitating the release of Samuel.

He recalled that Samuel was abducted alongside four others on Monguno-Maiduguri road on Dec. 22, 2019 by the Boko Haram terrorists, the day she was marking the 21st anniversary of her dear father’s demise.

He said that on Jan. 15, 2020, at about 5 p.m. the news broke that she and her fellow hostages had regained freedom.

“My joy and that of Jennifer’s family’s knows no bounds. I wish to salute the rare courage and bravery of our men in uniform for the sacrifice to protect our nation from the hands of evil men, particularly the Armed Forces and the Department of State Services for facilitating this.

“I equally wish to appreciate the media, local and international non-governmental organizations, the Church and all those who stood with us in the struggle that led to her release.

“I wish to salute the rare steadfastness of her family especially her widowed mother, Mrs Naomi Samuel, who showed more courage and faith than any of us, praying ceaselessly for her release,” the lawmaker said.

He, however, appealed that the same energy be deployed to facilitate the release of others still being held hostage, top among them is Lilian Gyang, a 100Level student of the University of Maiduguri, who hails from Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau, abducted on Jan. 9, 2020.

He further appealed for the release of Abdulhamid Bashir, Leah Sharibu, Grace Taku and others still in captivity.

Maren said that the world had gone digital and that it was imperative to make use of artificial intelligence and upgrade the equipment used by the troops of the Nigerian Army to effectively fight terrorism and other violent crimes.

