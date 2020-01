On Friday and Saturday along Bama-Gwoza highway, fresh confrontations ensued between the military and Boko Haram insurgents resulting in the murder of no fewer than 17 soldiers and abduction of many others.

Although not ascertained as of press time, it was gathered that the number of casualties on the Boko Haram side were high.

The insurgents were said to have initially attacked Firgi, 20 kilometres north of Pulka along the road from Gwoza to Bama on Friday and killed 13 soldiers in the crossfire that took over two hours.

Sources added that the insurgents were said to have forced some of the soldiers to retreat, carting away some arms, ammunition and vehicles belonging to the Nigerian Army.

One of the sources said, “During the crossfire started around 10pm, 13 soldiers were killed with four of their vehicles taken away.

“On Saturday, the insurgents came back to the same area to continue from where they left.”

They were said to have attacked a military company at Banki junction on Bama-Gwoza Road around 10pm.

The battle was said to have lasted for about three hours.

Our correspondent gathered that the casualties on the side of the military were four, while that of the insurgents was not known.

The insurgents were also said to have abducted some soldiers and carted away arms and ammunition.

Reaction of the military could not be gotten as text messages to the spokesman for the Military Joint Task Force on Counter-Insurgency in the North-East (Operation Lafiya Dole) were not responded to as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the head of the counter-insurgency operation in the North-East, Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, said “Boko Haram had failed in the ongoing war against the country.”

Speaking at a party organised for the troops in Maiduguri on Saturday, Adeniyi who led a victory dance, said, “Boko Haram has failed, we are not going to let them get an inch of land in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.”

He called out officers and soldiers and guests at the get together to be part of the victory dance, said, “We are happy to dance and shame Boko Haram who do not want us to be happy.”

The Army Chief, who was joined in the dance by the Borno Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Kadafur, said, “I have made a covenant to go after Boko Haram, fight Boko Haram and end their menace.”

“We pray to God for guidance and repose of the souls of those that have paid the supreme price and we asked that God continue to be with their widows and orphans. We appreciate all the efforts by the military to safeguard our territory.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter