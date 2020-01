Nigerian Government has approved the payment of N33,000 as monthly allowance for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this during a session with some corps members at the service’s Bauchi State Secretariat.

He explained that the approval was made in line with the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage by the Federal Government.

