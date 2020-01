On Monday at the Supreme court, an appeal filed by Ahmed Aliyu challenging the election of Aminu Tambuwal as Governor of Sokoto state was dismissed

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the apex court dismissed the appeal on the ground that the appellant failed to prove his allegation of non-compliance with the electoral act and issues of over-voting.

More details later…

