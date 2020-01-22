Following the terrorist killing of Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa state, President Muhammadu Buhari with great disdain, describes it as cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative, his spokesman, Garba Shehu, his spokesman said.

While reacting to the incident on Tuesday evening, President Buhari expressed sorrow that the terrorists went on to kill the religious leader while giving signals at the same of a willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties.

The statement by Mr. Shehu further said: “President Buhari sends his condolences to the Christian community all over Nigeria, the government and people of Adamawa state and the Bishop’s family over the sad loss of the man of God and assures that terrorists will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions and would comprehensively be defeated by our determined armed forces.

“President urged nations of the world to end all support provided to Boko Haram and Islam in West Africa, ISWA terrorist groups whose only goal is to sow death, violence and destruction in the sub-region.”

