President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu, as he turns 55 on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

The President in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, wished the former minister long life and greater service to motherland.

Buhari rejoiced with the former local government chairman, former Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), former Political Adviser in Abia State, now a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the president, Wogu has a bright future ahead of him in different areas of endeavour, and prays God’s blessings and care for him as he celebrates his birthday.

