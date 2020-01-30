Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has been asked by a Pro-Democracy Group to caution the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC to desist from witch-hunting Pinnacle Communications Limited to safeguard the image of the Federal Government.

A statement issued by Abayomi Oyetola of Pro-Democracy Group, Decency In Governance on Wednesday said ”the continued loud silence of the Attorney General over the invasion of Pinnacle’s premises without any just cause creates an impression of Federal Government support for unlawful excesses of its agency.”

The group said in the statement that the Attorney General was grossly negligent in remaining mute over “such an outrageous abuse of power” by the ICPC

The group recalled that the ICPC initially denied involvement but later admitted that it was acting on the instructions of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

According to the statement, Pinnacle Communications has since denied the tax evasion hoax with a categorical affirmation of compliance.

“We ought to have heard of a query or sanction or clarification distancing government from such witch-hunting activities”, the group remarked.

It urged the AGF as the number one law officer to view ICPC’s action as an extrajudicial attempt to scare away people in view of its pending suit against Pinnacle Communications Limited.

