A 24-year-old civil servant, Abdul Hassan has been arraigned by the police before a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for allegedly impersonating aides of the President of the Senate.

The police charged Mr Hassan, 24, who claimed to be a civil servant with Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), of 2nd Avenue Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja, and one Bashiru, now at large, with joint act, cheating and impersonation.

The police prosecutor, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainants, Chijioke Onuoha and Samson Menyaga, both who live in Jabi, Abuja, reported the matter at the Gwarinpa Police Station, on January 13.

Mr Ejike alleged that on October 10, 2019, the defendant and his accomplice, Mr Bashiru, claimed to be aides of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawal.

He alleged that the two men collected N500,000 with a promise to get the complainants contracts from the National Assembly.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79,322, and 132 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Sharon Tanko, in her ruling, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case has been adjourned until March 10 for hearing.

