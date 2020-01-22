On Wednesday in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, A 40-year-old cleric, Karimu Olawale, who allegedly aided a suspect was arraigned.

Olubuade, whose address was not given, is charged with two counts of perversion of course of justice and failure to produce suspect.

He pleaded not guilty.

ASP Clement Okuoimose, the Prosecution Counsel, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec.13, 2019 at Morogbo Police Station, along Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

Okuoimose alleged that the accused who stood surety for Olubuade in a case of obtaining money under false pretence reported by one Alhaja Opeloyeru Ibrahim, thereby prevented the course of justice

“The accused entered into bond for the forfeiture of the sum of N1m in the case against Olubuade in the station.

“The accused aided the escape of Olubuade from lawful custody,” the prosecutor said.

Okuoimose said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 107, 409 and 97 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Magistrate, Mr Segun Aka-Bashorun , admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ala-Basharun adjourned the case until Feb.19 for mention.

