ECWA Church President, Rev Stephen Panya, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to come together and pray for lasting peace in the country.

Panya made the call in an interview at the end of a peace summit organized by Gwagi for Christ Evengelical Mission Kaduna.

According to him, the summit brought together members of the Church who prayed and deliberated on the way forward on the challenges of insecurity in the country.

He said it was important for Nigerians to unite in prayers against insecurity, because of its negative consequences to the people.

Pastor James Wuye, Co – Chairman interfaith mediation centre Kaduna, said peace was key in every society and stressed the need for all to continue to pray for lasting peace in the country.

Wuye also called on the perpetrator of the crime to repent and seek the forgiveness from God.

“Ask God for forgiveness and surrender your weapons” he said.

The caretaker Chairman of Chukun Local Government area, Hajiya Hadiza Yahuza, commended Gwagi community for organizing the summit.

she stressed the need for all to come together and continue to pray for lasting peace in the country.

Yahuza called on all those affected by any form of insecurity to forgive one another

