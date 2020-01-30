There is growing panic among Nigerians over a possible outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

This followed reports that Chinese nationals who travelled to China for the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday will soon be returning to the country.

This is coming as the federal government also advised Nigerians intending to travel to China to delay the trips in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country except it was extremely essential for them to do so.

The Federal Government yesterday quarantined a section of Panda Supermarket located at Jabi, Abuja over alleged illegal import of products that may spread the Cononavirus in Nigeria.

“Seafood and animals imported illegally from China discovered. Store closed in abundance of caution considering Coronavirus,” Barrister Irukera, Director General, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) who led the inspection said in a statement posted on its official twitter handle.

Also, the Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it had reached an agreement with the China Embassy in Nigeria to quarantine all Chinese travelling to Lagos to prevent the outbreak of deadly coronavirus in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Heath, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the state government had met with the Chinese Embassy, adding that they agreed to send message to their people in China to stay back until the outbreak is curtailed before returning.

The commissioner said if some of them returned in the next few days, the state government had the instruction of the China Embassy to quarantine such Chinese for 14 days to see if they would present symptom of coronavirus in order to avoid spread of the disease.

