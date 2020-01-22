Some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Enugu State have expressed concern over the high cost of house rent in Enugu and its environs.

The corps members mentioned that the situation had posed much difficulty on them as they were paid a paltry N800 and N1,000 as monthly allowance by the state government.

NAN reports that the cost of rent of one bedroom within the State Capital Territory was as high as N300, 000 per annum, including agency and lawyer fees.

A one room self-contained within the same location rents for between N180, 000 and N250, 000 per annum, including agency and lawyer fees.

One room located in a public compound with shared convenience costs between N100, 000 and N150, 000 per annum, including agency and lawyer fees.

A corps member, Miss Odichi Joseph described the high cost of rent in the state capital and adjoining communities as `alarming’.

Joseph said that four to five corps members usually combined to rent an accommodation between N250, 000 and N300, 000 in some obscure locations.

She said that such areas were usually far-flung from their places of primary assignments.

The corps member said that it had become necessary for the state government to regulate the cost of renting a house in some areas in the state.

She said that some house owners, agents, and lawyers were creating hardship for tenants.

Joseph said that the hardship they were subjected to in terms of the cost of living in Enugu was a far cry from the N19, 800 monthly allowance they receive.

Also, another corps member, Miss Jenifer Ugah appealed to the state government to intervene by impressing it on house owners to review downward their house rents.

Ugah said that the Federal Government should also make it mandatory for every corps employer to take charge of their accommodation issues.

“Most corps employers do not even pay monthly allowances apart from the one the Federal Government is paying,” she said.

She said that the involvement of lawyers and agents in house hire without regulation had become worrisome in Enugu as some lawyers helped in influencing the cost.

Also, Miss Busayo Arowosegbe, said that most of the houses had no potable water in spite of the high costs at which they were given on rent.

Arowosegbe said that she and few of her friends paid N130, 000 for a small room with no potable water.

“You need to see the ‘cubicle’ that we are forced to rent at N130, 000 per annum,” she said.

She appealed to the state government to provide affordable lodges where corps members serving in the state capital could reside in their service year.

The high cost of house rent in Enugu and its environ has generated a big discourse in the social space as Enugu now rates as one of the most expensive cities in the country.

